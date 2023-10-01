Meta AI Impresses Analysts, Micron Forecasts Loss, Amazon Sued, Apple iPhone Overheating Concerns

This week, the tech industry was abuzz with major headlines. Meta (NASDAQ:META) garnered positive reviews from Wall Street analysts for its new artificial intelligence (AI) features and range of head-worn devices unveiled at its annual “Connect” developers conference. The company showcased AI-enabled Ray-Ban smart glasses that can livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram, as well as an updated virtual-reality headset. Meta also presented a new AI chatbot and a studio for developers to create brand-specific chatbots. Analysts are particularly optimistic about the AI potential of Meta.

Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) faced a setback as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed an antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant. The FTC accused Amazon of practicing anticompetitive and unfair tactics to maintain its monopoly status. However, some analysts maintained a positive outlook on the company, emphasizing Amazon’s greater selection, lower prices, and faster delivery speeds for customers.

In other news, Amazon announced its plans to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, an artificial intelligence group and rival to ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. This move aims to bolster Amazon’s position in the corporate race for AI technology dominance.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results but provided a mixed outlook for the first quarter due to the chip supply glut and a lid on demand. Despite the challenging backdrop, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs raised their price targets and maintained positive ratings on Micron, citing an “upturn” in the memory industry.

Lastly, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) faced concerns over overheating issues with its new iPhone 15 models, particularly the high-end versions. Reviews and tests conducted the Wall Street Journal showed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max reached temperatures as high as 106 degrees Fahrenheit while charging and up to 112 degrees during processor-intensive activities. Apple may need to address these overheating issues through software updates.

Overall, these major tech headlines kept the industry on its toes this week, highlighting the continuing advancements and challenges faced tech giants.

Sources:

– Investing.com

– FTC

– The Wall Street Journal