Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Introduce Multimodal AI Features

Meta is introducing its latest AI features for the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, allowing users to interact with a virtual assistant that can see and hear what’s happening around them. In a recent announcement, Meta revealed that it will start rolling out its multimodal AI capabilities in an early access test. Users will be able to utilize the glasses’ built-in camera and microphones to access the assistant’s visual and auditory insights.

During a demonstration Mark Zuckerberg, the glasses’ AI assistant showcased its capabilities suggesting pants that would complement a shirt held up Zuckerberg. It described the shirt and offered a few pants options to complete the outfit. Additionally, the assistant demonstrated translation abilities and displayed image captions. These new features were previously discussed Zuckerberg in an interview with The Verge, where he highlighted the assistant’s potential to answer user queries throughout the day.

The AI assistant isn’t limited to providing fashion advice. In a video shared CTO Andrew Bosworth, it accurately described a California-shaped wall sculpture, highlighting the glasses’ ability to recognize and describe objects in the environment. Other features include photo captioning and translation, which are commonly seen in AI products from companies like Microsoft and Google.

The early access test for the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses’ multimodal AI features will initially be available to a select number of participants who choose to opt in. Instructions for opting in are provided on the Meta website.

With the introduction of these AI capabilities, Meta aims to enhance the user experience and provide seamless integration between the physical world and virtual assistant interactions. As the early access test begins, users can look forward to exploring the full potential of Meta’s smart glasses and discovering how the AI assistant can assist them in their daily lives.