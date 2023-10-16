Meta’s Emphasis Shifts to AI at Annual Connect Conference

At its recent Connect conference, Meta Platforms Inc (formerly Facebook) highlighted its commitment to the metaverse, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The event showcased Meta’s shift in emphasis from virtual reality to AI.

The conference featured discussions on Meta’s latest VR products, but the spotlight was also on Llama, Meta’s large language model (LLM). Llama, an open-source counterpart to Microsoft’s GPT and Google’s PaLM 2, plays a crucial role in powering Meta’s new digital assistants.

While the metaverse remains a long-term vision for Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, AI has become the immediate battleground. Llama is considered industry insiders as being in a similar position as Linux in the PC market, challenging established players like Microsoft.

The value proposition of Llama may not be immediately apparent to investors, given the significant costs associated with AI research and infrastructure. However, renowned AI researcher Yann LeCun believes that Llama will reshape the LLM landscape.

Despite being open-source, Meta has introduced commercial licensing for Llama 2, allowing businesses to integrate it into their products. Meta aims to leverage Llama in multiple ways, including potential cost savings and decreased capital expenditures for 2023.

While the open-source nature of Llama offers advantages, it also presents challenges. Some industry players find Meta’s licensing terms for Llama 2 restrictive, which could hinder collaborative development. However, Meta emphasizes responsible use and has implemented measures to prevent misuse.

Overall, Meta’s emphasis on AI at its Connect conference signals the company’s commitment to advancing AI technologies and leveraging them in the metaverse. The integration of Llama into Meta’s products demonstrates its potential value and impact in the AI landscape.

Source: CNBC, Benzinga