Apple’s Vision Pro: The Future of AR Glasses and AI

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, innovations that seemed like dreams years ago are becoming a reality. The computing platform of the future is slowly shaping up, and it seems that smartphones will soon be replaced smart glasses that support augmented reality (AR) features and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies like Humane, Google, and Meta are already diving into this realm with their own AI-centric wearables.

Humane recently unveiled the Ai Pin, a smartphone replacement that puts AI at the center of everything. While it lacks a display, the Ai Pin can hear and see what the user hears and sees, capturing pictures and videos and answering questions. However, the missing AR experience prevents it from becoming the ultimate smartphone substitute.

Meanwhile, Google launched Gemini, an AI assistant that conducted real-time conversations with users and reacted to what it could see. Although the demonstration turned out to be fake, it’s clear that AI capabilities like Google Gemini have the potential to change the future of technology.

Not wanting to be left behind, Meta has joined the race with its AI-ready Ray-Ban smart glasses. Mark Zuckerberg and Andrew Bosworth have showcased the AI features of the glasses in action. From suggesting matching pants to translating text from a wall, Meta’s AI is capable of understanding and interacting with the surrounding environment.

What’s missing in these developments is the integration of AR technology. This is where Apple’s ingenuity and expertise come into play. With the Vision Pro spatial computer, Apple is taking a big step towards creating AR smart glasses with built-in AI capabilities. By combining AI and AR, Apple has the potential to create a device that could eventually “kill” the traditional smartphone, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology.

To stay ahead of the competition, Apple must deliver a powerful device that offers both AR and AI functionalities. If they fail to do so, someone else might develop AR smart glasses that capture people’s imagination. In the meantime, Meta is conducting a limited beta test of its AI features on Ray-Ban smart glasses, giving users a taste of what’s to come.

The future of technology is undoubtedly exciting, with AR glasses and AI shaping a new era of computing. As we eagerly await Apple’s masterpiece in this space, we can only imagine the endless possibilities that lie ahead.