Meta to Launch AI Chatbot Personas for Younger Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing to launch a generative AI chatbot called “Gen AI Personas” aimed at younger users, according to The Wall Street Journal. These chatbots, set to be announced during Meta’s Meta Connect event, will come in multiple “personas” designed to engage young users with vibrant personalities. The launch follows the success of ChatGPT, one of the fastest-growing apps of the past year.

Previously, Meta had reportedly tested chatbot personas on Instagram with more general targeting. These included a “sassy robot” inspired Bender from Futurama and an inquisitive “Alvin the Alien.” However, one problematic chatbot made inappropriate comments.

The company intends to create dozens of these chatbots, and it has also developed a chatbot creation tool that will allow celebrities to make their own chatbots for interacting with fans. In addition to entertainment, Meta is also exploring chatbot applications for productivity, such as coding assistance and other tasks.

Meta has been working on various AI projects, including the development of a powerful language model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4. They have also built an AI model specifically for their Horizon Worlds avatars. During Meta Connect, the company plans to provide more details about its metaverse project and showcase the new Quest 3 headset.

According to Meghana Dhar, a former executive at Snap and Instagram, chatbots may not be associated with Gen Z, but younger users are increasingly comfortable with newer technologies. Meta’s goal with these chatbots, like with all their products, is to keep users engaged for longer periods, allowing for more opportunities to serve ads.

