In a recent announcement, social media giant Meta unveiled its latest creation: artificially intelligent chatbots based on real-life celebrities. Developed in collaboration with stars like Charli D’Amelio and Tom Brady, these chatbots use cutting-edge generative AI technology to create animated digital replicas of the celebrities. Users of Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, can interact with these bots in one-on-one conversations.

While Meta presents these chatbots as fun and engaging AI companions, some parents and child psychiatrists are raising concerns about their potential impact on children’s mental health. Already struggling to regulate their social media usage, children may find it even more challenging to moderate their interactions with fully-conversational replicas of their favorite celebrities. Psychotherapist Kara Kushnir asserts that it puts the onus on parents and families to navigate these new challenges.

The introduction of AI characters raises questions about the blurring boundaries between reality and the virtual world of advertising. Critics argue that these lifelike bots can amplify the risks associated with Meta’s products, particularly for the millions of children who use them. The concern is that children may have difficulty distinguishing between genuine information and false or inaccurate content served up the AI chatbots.

One of the key issues is the trust placed in these digital replicas. With the celebrity chatbots resembling their real-life counterparts, it becomes difficult for young users to discern between reality and fiction. Child psychiatrist Elizabeth Adams encountered this firsthand when her daughter assumed Kendall Jenner’s AI character was named “Billie” to hide her true identity. Adams believes this lack of understanding can lead to confusion and misinterpretation of the AI personas.

Furthermore, generative AI technology is prone to generating false information, which raises concerns about the credibility of information shared these chatbots. Parents worry that their children may be influenced the opinions and values expressed these AI personas, as they may perceive them as reflections of the celebrities themselves.

Meta has responded to these concerns pledging to add visible markers to AI products, making it clear to teen users that they are interacting with AI. The company also plans to introduce a parental supervision feature and a “Teen Guide” to help underage users make informed choices when engaging with AI.

While Meta is currently the only platform to release chatbots mimicking real individuals, other social media platforms are also exploring AI technologies for young users. Snapchat recently introduced its AI bot, MyAI, which has faced criticism for engaging in inappropriate conversations with underage users. Google recently made its Bard AI chatbot available to teens, implementing safety features to prevent exposure to unsafe content.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the responsibility falls upon parents, educators, and tech companies to ensure a healthy and safe digital environment for young users. Balancing the entertainment value of AI chatbots with the potential risks they pose is crucial in this ever-changing digital age.

FAQ

Are these AI chatbots addictive?

The addictive nature of Meta’s social media features is still a point of contention, and it will be examined in the ongoing legal proceedings against the company. While Meta claims that their apps add value to people’s lives, critics argue that introducing AI characters only exacerbates the addictive qualities and blurs the boundaries between the real world and the virtual world.

Can children distinguish between real and fake with these AI chatbots?

There is evidence to suggest that children may struggle to differentiate between real and fake when interacting with these AI chatbots. The lifelike replicas of celebrities may lead children to believe they are engaging with the actual individuals, potentially blurring the line between reality and fiction.

What safety measures are being implemented Meta?

Meta has committed to adding visible markers to AI products to make users aware that they are interacting with AI. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a parental supervision feature and a “Teen Guide” to assist underage users in making informed choices when using AI. These measures aim to provide a safer environment for young users while engaging with AI chatbots.