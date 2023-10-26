Meta Overcomes Chinese Ban with Global Advertisers Fueling Growth

Despite being banned from operating in China, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is experiencing significant growth, largely fueled advertisers from the world’s second-largest economy. In its third-quarter earnings report, Meta revealed a 23% rise in sales compared to the previous year, highlighting its ability to withstand market challenges better than its competitors, such as Snap and Twitter.

Meta’s finance chief, Susan Li, emphasized the substantial role played Chinese companies in this quarter’s success. Advertisers from China are heavily investing in Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to reach the company’s vast global user base through targeted advertising campaigns. This trend is particularly evident in online commerce and gaming sectors, as Chinese advertisers utilize Meta’s platforms to promote their products and services to customers in various markets.

When analyzing Meta’s growth across geographic regions, Li identified the rest of the world category as the leader, experiencing a remarkable 36% growth. Europe followed closely at 35%, with Asia-Pacific at 19% and North America at 17%. Notably, the rapid expansion in South America is attributed, in part, to increased demand from Chinese advertisers targeting Brazilian users.

Despite facing periodic challenges and volatility, Li acknowledged the longer-term growth trend seen in Meta’s engagement with the Chinese market. Over the past two years, higher shipping costs and strict lockdown rules in China, caused the Covid pandemic, impacted operations. However, with the loosening of regulations and improvement in the global supply chain, Chinese companies are now seizing opportunities to expand internationally, utilizing Meta’s platforms as a pivotal tool.

Li cautioned that future growth might be influenced various unpredictable macro factors. For instance, she cited the uncertainty surrounding the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Hamas conflict, which prompted Meta to widen its revenue guidance range. Li also highlighted softness in demand at the beginning of the fourth quarter, possibly linked to the conflict but challenging to attribute directly.

Despite Li’s cautionary comments, Meta remains optimistic about its growth prospects, especially as Chinese advertisers continue to accelerate spending with the company. By capitalizing on lower shipping costs and emerging gaming industry regulations, Meta aims to maintain its upward trajectory.