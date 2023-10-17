Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses: A Seamless Lifestyle Fit

Meta’s new $299 smart glasses, created in collaboration with Ray-Ban, offer a unique combination of style and smart functionality. These premium glasses can capture photos and videos, play music and podcasts, and have a built-in Meta AI chatbot to answer questions. With a design that is similar to regular Ray-Ban glasses, the transition to these smart glasses can feel familiar for users who already wear prescription glasses or sunglasses.

Despite the added tech features, the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to wear. The new transparent finish offers a sleek look, showcasing the cameras, speakers, and other components embedded within the frame. The glasses come with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos. The ideal use case for these glasses is vertical content sharing on Meta’s social platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, including live streaming capabilities.

The glasses also feature improved audio capabilities, with five microphones strategically placed to capture optimal voice recording and even record 360 audio. While the sound quality is decent, there is still room for improvement in terms of sound leakage and sound isolation.

One highlight of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses is the Meta AI chatbot. However, the chatbot’s responses can be inconsistent and lacking in detail. Users are encouraged to ask more descriptive questions and hold longer conversations to get the most out of the AI functionality.

Overall, the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses offer a seamless lifestyle fit, combining fashion-forward design with smart features. Whether it’s capturing moments, listening to music, or accessing AI assistance, these glasses are designed to enhance the everyday experiences of users.

