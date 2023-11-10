Disappointments and Improvements in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a compilation of games from the renowned Metal Gear series, was recently released for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. While the collection offers fans an opportunity to relive the iconic series, it has faced some criticism and left room for improvement.

On a personal note, as someone who hadn’t played any Metal Gear games before, I found the Master Collection to be an exciting experience. The gameplay is enjoyable, although there were occasional frustrations due to control layout issues or missing items. The inclusion of additional materials like scripts and information books added a nice touch, contributing to the collection’s archival value. It’s worth mentioning that the acknowledgment of certain problematic aspects within the game, without altering the original content, showcases a responsible approach to preserving historical media.

However, the Master Collection falls short in certain areas. One of the major disappointments is the lack of a unified launcher. While the MSX games are grouped together and the NES games come with bonus content, other games require separate downloads. A single launcher, similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, would have provided a more seamless user experience and saved valuable storage space.

Furthermore, the absence of additional filters or options for customization is noticeable. The ability to add scanlines to the MSX and NES games or toggle a sharpening filter for Metal Gear Solid would have enhanced the visual experience. While Konami plans to introduce scanlines for NES games in the future, their absence during the initial launch is regrettable. Adjusting the brightness settings within the games is also unavailable, requiring users to change their TV settings instead.

From a technical standpoint, Metal Gear Solid’s performance is a concern. Ideally, the game should run at a stable 60fps or 30fps, but it falls short of these expectations. Digital Foundry provides a detailed breakdown in a video IGN (source: IGN.com), showcasing the inconsistencies in the game’s frame rate.

Overall, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection provides an opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience the iconic series. However, there are areas where improvements could be made to enhance the user experience and address technical shortcomings. Let’s hope that future iterations of the collection will learn from these disappointments and offer a more polished and comprehensive gaming experience.

FAQ

Q: Can I adjust the brightness settings within the games in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection?

A: No, the games do not provide the option to adjust brightness settings within the game. You will need to make changes to your TV’s brightness settings instead.

Q: Are there any plans to introduce additional filters or customization options?

A: While scanlines for NES games are planned for future updates, the collection currently lacks additional filters or customization options.