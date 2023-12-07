Platforms’ Failure to Combat Misogyny Online Sparks Concerns for Women Journalists

In a recent investigation conducted human rights group Global Witness, it has been revealed that major social media platforms are failing to effectively address the issue of misogynistic abuse faced women journalists in South Africa and around the world. The collaboration between Global Witness and South Africa’s Legal Resources Centre involved submitting a series of ads containing hateful and derogatory language targeted at women journalists to Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Shockingly, Facebook and TikTok approved all the ads within a day, despite blatantly violating the platforms’ hate-speech policies and promoting violence against women. YouTube also approved the majority of the ads but flagged some as inappropriate for certain audiences. X, on the other hand, approved 38 of the ads out of the total 40.

This failure to enforce content moderation policies is particularly concerning in the context of South Africa’s upcoming 2024 elections. Sherylle Dass from the Legal Resources Centre emphasized that social media platforms need to properly allocate resources for content moderation and prioritize the safety and rights of users, especially during critical election periods.

Prominent South African journalist Ferial Haffajee, who has personally experienced online abuse, expressed deep concern over the inaction of social media companies, accusing them of turning a blind eye to assaults on women’s rights and media freedom.

While Meta, the parent company of Facebook, acknowledged that the ads violated its policies and removed them, it claimed that mistakes can happen in content moderation. TikTok defended its automatic moderation system but admitted that human moderators overrode the decisions in this case. YouTube and X have not provided any response or clarification regarding their approval of the ads.

The inadequate responses from these platforms are far from satisfactory. Particularly concerning is the inconsistency in addressing hate speech and online abuse, as seen with Meta’s recent engagement in “unjustified content and account takedowns” targeting pro-Palestinian sentiment.

On a positive note, Facebook and Messenger have now implemented strong end-to-end encryption default for chats and calls, along with the ability to edit messages after sending. This move, based on the Signal Protocol and Meta’s in-house protocol called Labyrinth, raises questions about the compatibility of the new U.K. Online Safety Act, which warns against expanding the use of strong encryption.

This investigation highlights the urgent need for social media platforms to do more to combat misogyny and protect women journalists from online abuse. It calls for increased accountability and enforcement of content moderation policies to safeguard the rights and safety of users, regardless of their location or the political climate.