Al-Azhar Observatory warns of bias in social media platforms

The Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism (AOCE) has raised concerns about the practices of social media platforms in restricting pro-Palestinian content while promoting Zionist content. In a statement released on Friday, the observatory highlighted the clear bias exhibited platforms such as Meta, X, and TikTok in covering events in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the AOCE, social media platforms have intentionally suppressed pro-Palestinian digital content and favored the false Zionist narrative. This biased approach has led to the deliberate restriction and removal of videos showing Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed.

The recent Israeli bombardment of Gaza, in response to a surprise attack Hamas fighters, has resulted in the death of around 1,900 Palestinians and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. However, social media platforms have been accused of silencing the Palestinian narrative censoring content that exposes the Israeli occupation and its human rights violations.

One video that was removed or restricted these platforms featured Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza, who was providing coverage of the Israeli attacks in Gaza. In a tragic turn of events, Azaiza’s own house was targeted Israeli jets, resulting in the loss of all 15 members of his family. The heartbreaking footage, which captured the devastation and loss experienced innocent civilians, was prevented from reaching a wider audience due to social media restrictions.

The actions of these platforms have drawn criticism from the AOCE, highlighting the need for unbiased coverage and equal representation of different perspectives on social media platforms. It is crucial for platforms to maintain transparency and ensure that all voices, especially those affected conflicts, are heard.

