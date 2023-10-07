Lawmakers Call on Social Media Platforms to Address AI-Generated Political Ads

Artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes have gained popularity this year, with various instances of celebrities being manipulated to perform uncanny actions. As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, lawmakers are now raising concerns about the potential impact of AI-generated political ads on social media platforms.

Google was the first major tech company to announce that it would introduce new labels for deceptive AI-generated political advertisements. However, Democratic members of Congress are calling on social media platforms like Twitter (now known as X), Facebook, and Instagram to explain why they have not implemented similar measures.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Yvette Clarke have sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, expressing their serious concerns about the emergence of AI-generated political ads and requesting information about any rules being developed to protect free and fair elections.

The lawmakers warn that a lack of transparency regarding this type of content in political ads could lead to a dangerous deluge of election-related misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms, which are commonly used voters to learn about candidates and issues.

Neither X nor Meta have responded to the requests for comment, and the executives have been asked to provide answers to the questions raised October 27. Klobuchar and Clarke are actively supporting efforts to regulate AI-generated political ads, with Clarke introducing a House bill earlier this year that would require labels on election advertisements featuring AI-generated images or video.

Klobuchar and Clarke are urging major platforms to take the lead in implementing measures, emphasizing the importance of ensuring transparency and providing disclaimers to prevent the spread of fabricated content. Google has already announced its policy of requiring clear disclaimers on AI-generated election ads across its platforms.

A bipartisan Senate bill, co-sponsored Klobuchar and Senator Josh Hawley, proposes banning “materially deceptive” deepfakes related to federal candidates, with certain exceptions for parody and satire.

The concerns raised lawmakers highlight the need to address the potential impact of AI-generated political ads and the importance of implementing measures to protect the integrity of elections. Without appropriate regulations and transparency, the spread of misinformation and disinformation could undermine the democratic process.

