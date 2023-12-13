Civil Liberties Groups Call for FTC Investigation into Alleged Privacy Violations Social Media Giants

Civil liberties groups have joined forces to urge the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Meta Platforms Inc. and X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, for allegedly violating federal supervisory agreements and their own privacy policies. The groups claim that Meta and X have failed to protect users against surveillance companies that are accessing their data.

In a letter addressed to the FTC, the civil liberties groups highlight that despite the promises made Meta and X to safeguard user data, numerous social media monitoring companies have entered into contracts with government agencies, gaining access to the personal information of Meta and X’s users.

The groups argue that this practice infringes upon users’ right to privacy. Jacob Snow, a spokesperson for one of the civil liberties groups, expressed concern over the unauthorized access and usage of personal data, stating, “We should be able to use social media platforms without having our private lives exploited and compiled into government dossiers questionable companies.”

The call for an FTC investigation aims to hold Meta and X accountable for potential violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive practices related to consumer privacy. If found guilty, the companies could face significant penalties and be compelled to implement stronger privacy safeguards for their users.

Privacy advocates have long been concerned about the widespread collection and exploitation of personal data social media platforms. This investigation request serves as an example of the growing demand for stricter oversight and enforcement to ensure that user privacy rights are protected.

Through this coordinated effort, civil liberties groups hope to prompt the FTC into taking decisive action that will improve data protection practices within the social media industry.