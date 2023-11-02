New Privacy Setting Allows Threads Users to Control Cross-Posting

In a surprising move, Meta is reportedly developing a new privacy feature for Threads that will allow users to opt-out of having their posts cross-posted to Facebook and Instagram feeds. This development comes shortly after the company faced backlash for promoting Threads posts on Facebook without user consent.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered this feature, which was spotted in Threads’ privacy settings. Screenshots shared Paluzzi revealed a new toggle labeled “suggesting posts on other apps,” giving users the option to control the visibility of their posts beyond the Threads platform.

While the privacy setting offers some relief to disgruntled users, Meta still plans to automatically enable cross-posting as the default setting for public profiles. The opt-out screen warns users that if their profile is public, their posts may be suggested on other apps for people to discover and follow.

This back-and-forth regarding cross-posting reflects Meta’s persistent efforts to drive Threads’ growth. With around 100 million monthly users and Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of it becoming Meta’s next billion-user service, it’s clear that the company is committed to expanding Threads’ user base.

Though the new privacy feature is a welcome addition, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to appease users concerned about privacy and unwanted exposure. As Threads continues to grow, Meta will likely face ongoing challenges in striking the right balance between promoting the app and respecting user boundaries.

FAQ:

Q: What is Threads?

A: Threads is a Twitter clone developed Meta.

Q: How many monthly users does Threads have?

A: Threads currently has approximately 100 million monthly users. (Source: [insert source link])

Q: Why did Meta face backlash regarding cross-posting?

A: Meta faced backlash because it was promoting Threads posts on Facebook without user consent. Many users found this intrusive and a breach of privacy.