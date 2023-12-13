Threads to Implement Fact-Checking Program in 2022

Threads, the social networking platform owned Meta, is set to introduce a fact-checking program next year. The move comes as part of Meta’s efforts to combat the spread of misinformation on its platforms, and follows recent criticism regarding the company’s handling of false information.

The announcement was made Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, who revealed that Threads is currently relying on ratings from Facebook and Instagram to determine the veracity of content on the app. However, starting in 2022, Threads will grant fact-checkers access to tools that allow them to review and rate posts directly.

This marks a significant shift in Threads’ approach to moderation. Currently, fact-checkers are unable to rate content on the platform, but false information flagged on Facebook or Instagram carries over to Threads. With the new fact-checking program, Threads will have a dedicated group of fact-checkers responsible for reviewing and moderating posts within the app.

Notably, Threads still maintains restrictions on specific keywords, such as “covid” and “covid-19,” which were first reported the Washington Post in September. These measures aim to prevent the spread of misinformation related to the ongoing pandemic.

Meta’s decision to implement a fact-checking program on Threads is seen as a proactive step in response to criticism of the company’s handling of misinformation. By enlisting third-party fact-checking partners, Meta hopes to ensure accurate information is circulated on the platform.

Users will also have the ability to customize their experience adjusting the level of “demotions on fact-checked content” in their feeds. This feature allows users to have greater control over the content they are exposed to while maintaining the option to access fact-checked information.

With the upcoming introduction of the fact-checking program, Threads aims to enhance its credibility and foster a more trustworthy environment for users. As the platform prepares for its launch in Europe and the upcoming US elections, this move demonstrates Meta’s commitment to combating misinformation across its platforms.