Meta to Require Disclosure of AI-Generated Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Wednesday that it will be implementing a new policy requiring advertisers to disclose whether their political ads were created using artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of this policy is to provide transparency and inform users when social issues, elections, or political advertisements on the platforms have been digitally created or altered, with the use of AI technology.

Beginning January 1, this policy will be in effect worldwide. Advertisers will be asked during the ad submission process if their content includes digitally created or altered elements, such as manipulated footage of real people or events, or the depiction of a non-existent person. If the ad is determined to require disclosure, Meta will add a notification to the advertisement.

In cases where alterations are inconsequential or immaterial to the message of the ad, such as cropping or resizing images, advertisers are not required to disclose the use of AI. However, if the changes are significant and considered material, disclosure will be mandatory.

Advertisers who fail to comply with this new policy may face the rejection of their ads and potential penalties. Meta’s decision to implement this policy comes shortly after the company announced the prohibition of certain advertisers, including political campaigns, from utilizing its generative AI advertising tools.

Online platforms and lawmakers have been actively addressing the challenges surrounding disinformation and misinformation in the digital sphere, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. The emergence of AI-generated “deepfakes,” which manipulate audio, video, or imagery to portray individuals in false scenarios, has prompted the need for increased regulations.

It is important for social media platforms to establish safeguards and transparency measures to ensure the authenticity and integrity of political ads. By requiring the disclosure of AI-generated content, Meta aims to enhance user awareness and mitigate the potential risks associated with digital manipulation.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is AI-generated content?

AI-generated content refers to digital media, such as images, videos, or audio, that have been created or altered using artificial intelligence technology. This includes the use of algorithms and machine learning to manipulate or generate realistic-looking content that may not reflect real events or the actions of real individuals.

2. Why is Meta implementing this policy?

Meta is implementing the policy to ensure transparency and inform users when political ads on Facebook or Instagram have been digitally manipulated or altered using AI technology. The company aims to provide users with the necessary information to discern between authentic and manipulated content.

3. What happens if advertisers fail to comply with the policy?

Advertisers who fail to comply with the policy may have their ads rejected and could face penalties. Meta intends to enforce this policy to maintain the integrity of political ads and prevent the spread of misinformation or deceptive content.

4. Are all alterations in ads required to be disclosed?

No, not all alterations in ads are required to be disclosed. Inconsequential or immaterial changes, such as cropping or resizing images, do not need to be disclosed. However, significant alterations that could impact the message or authenticity of the ad must be disclosed.

5. How does this policy contribute to addressing the issue of deepfakes?

The policy contributes to addressing the issue of deepfakes increasing transparency and building awareness among users. By disclosing the use of AI in political ads, Meta aims to empower users to identify potential manipulations and false narratives, thus reducing the impact of deepfakes on social media platforms.

