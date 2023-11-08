Meta Announces New Policy for Disclosure of AI-Created Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

In a recent blog post, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, unveiled a new policy that will require advertisers to disclose if their political ads were created using artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of this policy is to ensure transparency and help users identify digitally altered content on the social media platforms.

Starting from January 1st, this policy will be implemented worldwide. As part of the ad-running process, Meta will prompt advertisers to confirm whether their content has been digitally manipulated to depict real people engaging in actions or making statements that they did not actually do or say, or if it includes realistic-looking individuals who are entirely fabricated.

Additionally, advertisers will need to indicate if their ads feature doctored footage of real events or present a realistic depiction of an event that did not occur in reality. If deemed necessary, Meta will add a disclosure to the ad itself.

However, advertisers will not have to disclose insignificant alterations such as image cropping or size adjustments unless these changes significantly impact the message or claim made in the ad.

Noncompliance with this new policy may result in ad rejection and potential penalties for advertisers. Meta’s proactive approach follows its recent decision to prohibit certain advertisers, including political campaigns, from utilizing its generative AI advertising tools in order to mitigate risks associated with sensitive content in regulated industries.

This move Meta reflects an industry-wide effort to address the challenges posed AI-generated “deepfakes” and the spread of disinformation. The rise of manipulated audio, video, and imagery has raised concerns about the potential impact of these falsehoods on public opinion, calling for stricter regulations and disclosure requirements.

By enforcing greater transparency regarding AI use in political ads, Meta aims to provide users with the necessary information to distinguish between genuine content and digitally altered material. This policy seeks to contribute to the overall integrity of political discourse and demonstrate Meta’s commitment to safeguarding its platforms against misinformation.

FAQ:

1. What is the purpose of Meta’s new policy?

Meta’s new policy aims to promote transparency requiring advertisers to disclose if their political ads were created using artificial intelligence (AI). This information helps users identify and distinguish between digitally altered and genuine content.

2. When will this policy go into effect?

The policy will go into effect worldwide on January 1st.

3. What are advertisers required to disclose?

Advertisers must disclose whether their content features digitally altered depictions of real people or events, especially when these alterations significantly impact the message or claim made in the ad.

4. What happens if advertisers fail to comply with the policy?

Advertisers who fail to comply with the policy may have their ads rejected and may face penalties.

5. Why has Meta prohibited certain advertisers from using generative AI advertising tools?

Meta has prohibited certain advertisers, including political campaigns, from using generative AI advertising tools as a precautionary measure to address potential risks associated with sensitive content in regulated industries.