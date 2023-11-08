Facebook and Instagram to Require Disclosure of AI-Generated Political Ads

Facebook and Instagram users will soon have more transparency when it comes to political advertising on the platforms. Meta, the parent company of the social media giants, announced a new policy requiring advertisers to disclose if their ads were created or altered using artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative aims to inform users when a social issue, election, or political advertisement has been digitally manipulated.

Starting from January 1, this policy will be implemented worldwide. Advertisers will be prompted during the ad creation process to indicate if the content involves AI-generated or digitally altered elements. This includes instances where real people appear to be saying or doing things they did not actually say or do, as well as the use of realistic-looking individuals who do not exist. If an ad contains altered footage of a real event or depicts a false representation of an event, this must also be disclosed.

Meta will add a disclosure to the ad if it deems it necessary. However, advertisers will not have to disclose inconsequential changes like cropping or size adjustments, unless these modifications are deemed significant to the ad’s overall message or context.

Non-compliance with this new policy will result in ad rejection and potential penalties for advertisers. Meta’s decision to enforce these rules follows their recent prohibition of certain advertisers, including political campaigns, from utilizing their generative AI advertising tools.

As the 2024 presidential election looms, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, alongside legislators, have been grappling with the challenges of disinformation and misinformation. The proliferation of AI-generated “deepfakes” has raised concerns about the distortion of reality in audio, imagery, and video content. In response, President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating AI developers to share safety test results with the U.S. government and establish standards to ensure secure and reliable systems.

