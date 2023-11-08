Meta Announces New Policy for Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Advertisers seeking to promote political content on Facebook and Instagram will soon have to comply with a new policy introduced Meta. Starting from January 1, the social media giant will require advertisers to disclose whether their ads have been created or altered using artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of this new policy is to enhance transparency and enable users to identify when an advertisement has been digitally manipulated.

According to Meta, the disclosure requirement applies to ads that depict real individuals engaging in actions or making statements they did not actually do or say, as well as synthetic people who appear convincingly real but are not genuine. To further ensure accuracy, advertisers must also reveal if their ads contain modified footage of real events or if they present a realistic scenario that did not occur.

Meta will evaluate each ad to determine if a disclosure is necessary, and failure to comply with these guidelines may result in ad rejection and penalties for the advertisers. It is worth noting that minor alterations, such as cropping an image or adjusting its size, do not require disclosure unless they significantly impact the message conveyed the ad.

This new policy comes after Meta recently prohibited certain advertisers, including political campaigns, from utilizing its generative AI advertising tools. The decision was made to address potential risks associated with sensitive topics in regulated industries.

As concerns surrounding disinformation and misinformation continue to grow, technology platforms and legislators are actively seeking ways to combat these issues. The proliferation of AI-generated “deepfakes,” manipulated content that portrays real individuals engaging in fabricated actions or speech, has underscored the urgent need for increased transparency and safeguards. To this end, President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that developers share safety test results and collaborate with the U.S. government to establish standards and security measures for AI systems.

With the implementation of this new policy, Meta aims to promote integrity and trust in political advertising on its platforms while protecting users from deceptive content.

