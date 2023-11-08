Meta Takes a Stand: Political Campaigns Must Disclose Use of AI in Ads

In a move that could have significant repercussions for the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in political advertising, Meta has announced a new policy requiring political campaigns to disclose their use of AI technology. The policy aims to promote greater transparency and understanding informing users when a social issue, election, or political ad on Facebook or Instagram has been digitally altered using AI.

This groundbreaking decision comes amid growing concerns over the potential misuse of AI in the context of political campaigns. With the 2024 elections looming, the use of AI tools in political advertising has become a pressing issue, especially considering the prevalence of fake social media accounts and rampant disinformation. Meta’s new policy seeks to address these concerns head-on introducing a robust framework that enforces accountability and ensures greater clarity for the users.

The policy requires advertisers to disclose specific uses of AI, such as the manipulation of audio, video, or images to depict individuals saying or doing things they did not or events that never occurred. It also prohibits the use of AI to create realistic-looking individuals or events that are entirely fabricated. By outlining these criteria, Meta aims to create a level playing field and prevent the dissemination of misleading or false information through ads.

Meta has pledged to rigorously enforce this policy and intends to penalize advertisers who fail to comply with the disclosure requirements. “If we determine that an advertiser doesn’t disclose as required, we will reject the ad, and repeated failure to disclose may result in penalties against the advertiser,” the company stated.

While this represents a significant step forward in addressing the potential risks associated with AI in political campaigns, it is worth noting that Meta has also emphasized the need to strike a balance. The policy does not require disclosure for minor alterations, such as cropping or color correction, which have minimal impact on the overall message or substance of an ad.

As the conversation surrounding the intersection of technology, politics, and advertising continues to evolve, Meta’s new policy sets an important precedent. It not only acknowledges the power and influence of AI but also highlights the responsibility of platforms to safeguard transparency and ensure the integrity of democratic processes.

