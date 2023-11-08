Meta Imposes New Disclosure Policy for Political AI Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy that will require political campaigns to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in political advertisements. Set to be implemented next year, this policy aims to increase transparency and inform users when AI has been utilized to create or manipulate social issues, elections, or political ads on the platforms.

The introduction of this policy marks a significant step in how AI technology is utilized in political campaigns ahead of the 2024 elections. As concerns over fake news, disinformation, and manipulated media continue to grow, Meta’s move is seen as a proactive measure to address these challenges head-on.

With the release of ChatGPT, an AI language model that gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text, and the rise of AI-enabled image modifiers on social media, the need for regulations surrounding AI in political advertising has become apparent.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is expected to be an early test for platforms in regulating the use of AI, as the proliferation of fake accounts and disinformation campaigns poses a threat to the integrity of the electoral process.

Under the new policy, advertisers will be required to disclose certain uses of AI in their ads. This includes instances where an individual is portrayed as saying or doing something they didn’t actually say or do. Additionally, ads featuring fabricated individuals or events, as well as altered footage of real events, will also need to be disclosed.

However, minor changes to ads, such as cropping or color correction, will not require disclosure if they are deemed inconsequential to the message conveyed.

Meta has emphasized its commitment to enforcing this policy stating that non-compliant advertisers will face rejection of their ads, and repeated failure to disclose may result in penalties.

As the implementation of this policy will shape the landscape of political advertising in the digital realm, it remains to be seen how other tech giants will respond and whether similar regulations will be adopted globally.

FAQ:

Q: Why has Meta implemented this new policy?

A: Meta aims to increase transparency and inform users when AI has been used to create or manipulate political ads.

Q: When will the policy go into effect?

A: The policy is set to be implemented next year.

Q: What kind of AI usage in political ads must be disclosed?

A: Advertisers must disclose instances where individuals are portrayed falsely, fabricated individuals or events, and altered footage of real events.

Q: What happens if advertisers fail to comply with the disclosure policy?

A: Non-compliant advertisers may face the rejection of their ads, and repeated failure to disclose may result in penalties.