Meta Implements New Policy Requiring Disclosure of AI Use in Political Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy that will mandate political campaigns to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in political advertisements. The decision, set to take effect in 2023 and be applicable globally, aims to increase transparency and enable users to identify when a social issue, election, or political ad on the platforms has been digitally manipulated using AI technology.

Emerging after the recent introduction of ChatGPT, an AI language model that amazed users generating coherent written pieces and poetry, Meta’s new policy coincides with an industry-wide competition to develop AI tools. This move indicates how Meta seeks to position itself in the arms race of innovative AI advancements.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the implementation of this policy becomes crucial in curbing the exponential growth of fake social media accounts and disinformation campaigns. By requiring disclosure, Meta hopes to combat the manipulation of information and misleading content that can potentially influence public opinion.

The policy outlined Meta necessitates advertisers to disclose specific applications of AI, including instances where ads portray individuals saying or doing things they did not actually say or do. Additionally, advertisers must reveal if their ads feature realistic-looking individuals or events that are not authentic or alter footage of actual events. However, minor alterations like cropping or color correction do not require disclosure unless they impact the issue addressed in the advertisement.

To ensure compliance, Meta has vowed to take strict action against advertisers who fail to disclose their use of AI. Advertisements that do not adhere to the new policy will be rejected, and repetitive failures may lead to penalties. By imposing consequences, Meta aims to create a deterrent for potential violators and uphold the integrity of political advertising on its platforms.

As the situation continues to evolve, Meta will provide regular updates on the implementation of this policy. By promoting transparency and addressing AI’s role in political campaigns, this initiative Meta could set a precedent for other social media platforms to adopt similar measures in the future.

FAQ

Why is Meta implementing this policy?

Meta aims to increase transparency and help users identify when political advertisements have been digitally manipulated using AI technology. The policy seeks to combat the spread of disinformation during political campaigns.

When will the policy go into effect?

The policy will be implemented in 2023 and will be required globally.

What do advertisers need to disclose regarding AI use?

Advertisers will need to disclose instances where ads depict individuals saying or doing things they did not say or do, as well as the use of realistic-looking individuals or events that are not authentic, and alterations to real event footage.

What happens if advertisers fail to comply?

Meta will reject non-compliant ads, and repeated failures may result in penalties against the advertisers.

How will this policy impact political advertising in the 2024 elections?

The policy will introduce greater transparency and accountability into political advertising, ensuring that users can identify when AI has been used to manipulate ads.