Meta Implements New Policy on Disclosure of AI Use in Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy that requires advertisers to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in ads related to social, electoral, or political issues. This policy aims to inform users when images, videos, or audio in ads have been digitally created or altered through AI technology.

According to Meta’s statement, the policy will take effect in the new year and will be applicable globally. Advertisers must disclose the use of AI when creating ads that feature photorealistic images or videos, realistic-sounding audio, or when presenting a real person saying or doing something they did not say or do. Additionally, if an ad portrays a realistic-looking person or event that does not exist or did not happen, disclosure is required.

To comply with the new policy, advertisers will need to complete an authorization process and include a “paid for” disclaimer. Failure to disclose as required may lead to ad rejection, and repeated non-disclosure could result in penalties for the advertiser.

Meta’s decision to introduce this policy builds on its earlier 2021 advertising changes, which included ending the targeting of users based on sensitive matters such as politics, race, and sexual orientation.

This move Meta highlights the growing importance of transparency in online advertising, particularly in relation to AI-generated content. By requiring disclosure, Meta aims to provide users with greater clarity on the authenticity of the ads they encounter on its platforms.

