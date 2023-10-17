Meta Expands Data Control: Review and Disconnect Activity on Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has introduced a new feature that allows users to review and disconnect specific activity that third-party websites share with the platform. This move follows Meta’s previous implementation of the ability to disable tracking on Facebook. With the new feature called “Activity Off-Meta Technologies,” Instagram users can now control the data that is collected and shared businesses using Meta’s tools.

The feature can be found within Instagram’s Accounts Center, and it enables users to review which businesses are sharing their information with Meta. Users have the option to disconnect specific activities or clear the collected data altogether. Meta collects information from third-party websites that use its business tools, such as the Meta Pixel, which tracks user behavior on the web and enables personalized ads.

In addition to this data control feature, Meta has also announced other updates to the Accounts Center. Users now have the ability to transfer their photos and videos from Instagram to other services. Although it is unclear exactly which services are supported, Meta provides an example of using a third-party service to create and print a photo album using pictures from Instagram.

Furthermore, Meta now allows users to download information from both their Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously. Previously, this feature was only available for separate downloads. This centralization of data control and download options aligns with Meta’s goal of offering users more transparency and control over their personal information.

As Meta continues to navigate privacy regulations and address concerns regarding ad transparency, it is committed to adapting its services to meet evolving user expectations. Providing enhanced data control features and expanding the Accounts Center indicate Meta’s commitment to empowering users with more control over their online experiences.

Definitions:

– Meta: The parent company of Instagram formerly known as Facebook.

– Activity Off-Meta Technologies: The feature within Instagram’s Accounts Center that allows users to review and disconnect specific activity shared with Meta third-party websites.

– Meta Pixel: A tracking tool used third-party websites to collect user data for personalized ads.

