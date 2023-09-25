Instagram’s Parent Company Meta to Roll Out AI Chatbots with Distinct Personalities

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has announced plans to introduce new AI chatbots with distinct personalities. This move comes as the company aims to create a more personalized and engaging experience for its users, particularly targeting a younger audience. The Wall Street Journal reports that Meta intends to develop dozens of these chatbots, each possessing unique traits and behaviors.

The development of AI chatbots social media companies is not a new phenomenon. Microsoft, Google, Snap, and Meta’s previous offerings in this area have paved the way for the integration of generative AI into the sector. However, Meta’s latest endeavor will bring a fresh take on chatbots with personalities that appeal to younger demographics.

A few months ago, a leaked screenshot on Instagram revealed the company’s plans to introduce “AI Agents” (bots) with 30 distinct personalities. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed Meta’s interest in creating “delightful experiences” with these bots. He stated that the company would initially focus on building creative and expressive tools before developing AI personas that can assist people in various ways.

One notable feature of Meta’s Gen AI Personas is the diversity of personalities available. These chatbots are not simply scripted responders; they are designed to have individual traits and behaviors. For example, one of the personalities tested internally is inspired the character Bender from Futurama and exudes sharp wit and humor, appealing to young audiences who enjoy farcical humor.

Meta’s strategy behind these new chatbots stems from its goal of increasing user engagement. By offering personalized and interactive experiences, the company aims to keep users on its platform for longer periods, thus providing more opportunities to serve ads. Additionally, Meta envisions a future where celebrities and content creators can craft their own chatbots, fostering direct and personalized interactions with their fan bases.

In addition to enhancing user engagement, some of the chatbots in development may possess productivity-related skills. These skills could range from assisting users with coding tasks to providing practical assistance in daily life.

As Meta continues to adapt its strategy to meet evolving user preferences, the introduction of AI chatbots with distinct personalities demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing an engaging and tailored experience for its users.

