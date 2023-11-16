Meta Challenges EU Regulation of Messenger and Marketplace

Illustration Alex Castro / The Verge

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is taking action against the European Commission’s decision to regulate its services, Messenger and Marketplace, as gatekeepers under the bloc’s new tech platform restrictions. According to Meta spokesperson Chris Sgro, the company is filing an appeal, arguing that neither Messenger nor Marketplace should be classified as gatekeepers.

Being designated a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act entails adhering to certain neutrality and openness rules. For messaging services like Meta’s Messenger, this means ensuring interoperability with other messaging platforms. As for Meta’s Marketplace, it requires compliance with rules that protect the rights of merchants. Both platforms meet the usage criteria for gatekeeper status but Meta contends that they should be exempt due to other distinctions.

Meta’s argument is that Messenger should be considered a feature of Facebook and not an independent messaging platform, despite the fact that they were separated for nearly a decade before their recent reunion. Similarly, Meta claims that Marketplace should not be classified as a gatekeeper because it is a consumer-to-consumer service that doesn’t involve Meta intermediation.

Tech companies have until tomorrow to challenge their gatekeeper designations the European Commission. The appeals are expected to be ruled upon a court in the coming months, ahead of the March 6th deadline for compliance. Apple is also anticipated to appeal some of its own designations.

“This appeal seeks clarification on specific points of law regarding the designations of Messenger and Marketplace under the DMA. It does not alter or detract from our firm commitment to complying with the DMA, and we will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to prepare for compliance,” Sgro stated.

