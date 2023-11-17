Meta Challenges European Commission’s Gatekeeper Designation for Messenger and Marketplace

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is appealing the European Commission’s decision to regulate its services, Messenger and Marketplace, as gatekeepers under the bloc’s new tech platform restrictions. Although Meta will not fight the designation for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, it believes that Messenger and Marketplace should be exempted.

The Digital Markets Act requires tech platforms designated as gatekeepers to adhere to certain rules, including neutrality and openness. For Messenger, Meta argues that it is a feature of Facebook rather than a standalone messaging platform, despite being separated from the main Facebook app for several years before recent reunification. Additionally, Meta claims that Marketplace, as a consumer-to-consumer service, does not require Meta’s intervention.

Despite meeting the usage numbers to qualify as gatekeepers, Meta argues that these services warrant exemption due to their unique features. Messenger provides a distinct user experience within the Facebook ecosystem, while Marketplace operates without Meta acting as an intermediary between buyers and sellers.

Tech companies have until tomorrow to appeal the European Commission’s gatekeeper designations, with a court expected to rule on the appeals in the coming months. Apple is also expected to appeal some of its own designations.

Meta’s spokesperson, Chris Sgro, stated that the appeal is seeking legal clarification on the designations of Messenger and Marketplace, without undermining their commitment to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Meta remains dedicated to working constructively with the European Commission to ensure compliance.

FAQ:

Q: What is the European Commission’s gatekeeper designation?



A: The European Commission’s gatekeeper designation refers to tech platforms that must follow specific rules and regulations, including neutrality and openness, under the Digital Markets Act.

Q: Why is Meta appealing the designation for Messenger and Marketplace?



A: Meta believes that Messenger is a feature of Facebook, not a separate messaging platform, and argues that Marketplace operates without Meta’s intervention, which should exempt them from the gatekeeper designation.

Q: What will happen if the appeal is successful?



A: If the appeal is successful, Messenger and Marketplace may be exempted from the stringent regulations imposed on gatekeepers, allowing them to operate with more flexibility.