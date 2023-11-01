Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscriptions in Europe: A New Era for Social Media

Facebook and Instagram, the leading social media platforms owned Meta, are set to revolutionize the user experience in Europe offering ad-free subscription options. This move comes in response to the increasing scrutiny faced social media companies in the region due to stringent data privacy laws.

As of November, users in Europe will have the choice to subscribe to an ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram. While the platforms will still be accessible for free, users opting for the subscription service can enjoy an ad-free browsing experience without worrying about their personal information being used for targeted advertisements. This initiative is Meta’s way of complying with European regulators and ensuring the privacy and preferences of its users are respected.

The subscription service will be priced at 9.99 euros per month for desktop users and 12.99 euros per month for iOS and Android users. These costs account for the fees imposed Apple and Google through their respective app stores. However, starting from March 1st, an additional fee of 6 euros per month for web access and 8 euros per month for mobile access will be charged for additional accounts.

For the time being, the subscription option will only be available in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. However, Meta may consider expanding the service to other regions in the future.

FAQ:

Q: How much will the subscription service cost?

A: The subscription service will cost 9.99 euros per month on desktop and 12.99 euros per month on iOS and Android devices. Additional fees will apply for extra accounts.

Q: Why is Meta offering the paid tier?

A: Meta is offering the paid tier as a response to the European Union’s ruling that restricts the collection of user data for personalized ads. This subscription service allows users to access the platforms without their personal data being used.

Q: Will the subscription service be available globally?

A: Currently, the service is only available in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Meta may consider expanding to other regions in the future.

Q: What impact will this have on teens?

A: As the subscription service is only available to users above 18, Meta is working on providing a responsible ad experience for teenagers in compliance with European privacy regulations.

Source: Meta Blog