New Measures Needed to Hold Social Media Giants Accountable for Harassment of Teens on Instagram

A former Facebook employee is shedding light on the disturbing issue of teen harassment on Instagram, a platform owned Meta. Arturo Bejar, who worked as a consultant for Instagram, shared his firsthand experience as a concerned parent whose daughter was a victim of unwanted sexual advances on the social media platform. Bejar called out Meta for being aware of the extent of these threats but failing to take sufficient action to address them.

In a revealing testimony to a Senate subcommittee, Bejar highlighted the alarming results of a 2021 survey conducted during his time at Instagram. According to the survey, 1 in 8 children aged 13 to 15 had experienced unwanted sexual advances within the past week. Bejar shared this data with Meta’s executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, but received no reply or acknowledgement of the issue.

Bejar criticized Meta’s ineffective strategies for responding to harmful content. He claimed that the company prioritized enforcing its own narrow policies over actually reducing harm to teenagers using the platform. This raises concerns about their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of young users.

Responding to Bejar’s testimony, a spokesperson for Meta stated that they are actively working on keeping young people safe online. They highlighted features like anonymous notifications of potentially hurtful content and comment warnings, as well as the introduction of over 30 tools to support teens and their families. However, Bejar argues that these measures fall short and that Meta must be held accountable for the harm experienced kids on Instagram.

While some senators have introduced bills aimed at protecting children on social media platforms, the progress has been slow. Despite passing six bills unanimously, none have been scheduled for a full Senate vote. Lawmakers attribute this delay to the influence of Big Tech companies like Meta on Capitol Hill.

It is clear that urgent action is required to address the harassment and threats faced young users on Instagram. Social media giants must be held accountable for their platforms and take more proactive measures to ensure the safety of teens online.

FAQ:

Q: What was the main point of Arturo Bejar’s testimony?

A: Arturo Bejar spoke about his daughter’s experience of receiving unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and criticized Meta’s lack of action in addressing the issue.

Q: What were the findings of the survey Bejar shared?

A: The survey conducted in 2021 revealed that 1 in 8 kids aged 13 to 15 had experienced unwanted sexual advances within the last seven days.

Q: How did Meta respond to Bejar’s testimony?

A: Meta stated that they are continuously working on keeping young people safe online and have introduced features and tools to promote a positive experience. However, Bejar argues that these measures are insufficient and that Meta needs to be held accountable.

Q: What is the current status of the bills aimed at protecting kids on social media?

A: Despite passing unanimously, these bills have not been scheduled for a full vote in the Senate. Lawmakers believe that the influence of Big Tech companies is hindering their progress.

Sources:

Cox Media Group (source article): [coxmediagroup.com](https://www.coxmediagroup.com/)