Safeguarding Young Users Online: The Need for Accountability

Unveiling alarming negligence on the part of Meta, a former safety engineer, Arturo Béjar, recently came forward with internal research that shed light on the prevalence of unwanted sexual advances targeting underage users on the platform. Shockingly, 1 in 8 users under the age of 16 reported experiencing such advances. Instead of addressing the issue, Meta allegedly ignored the evidence. The concerning nature of this revelation cannot be understated, as it exposes the vulnerability of young users online.

As a young user who has actively engaged with social media platforms for over a decade, I can attest that unwanted sexual advances are far too common on these platforms. The normalization of such behavior has created a distressing atmosphere where vulgar advances are brushed off as just a part of the social media experience. Young women, in particular, endure these advances to such an extent that they become desensitized and fear potential consequences if they take action, such as blocking the perpetrator or reporting the abuse. This normalization perpetuates a cycle of harassment, escalating into forms of manipulation like sextortion.

Sextortion, a form of blackmail where individuals, including minors, are coerced into sending money or explicit photos to someone they have met online, has seen a staggering increase of nearly 98% from 2019 to 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. One would expect social media platforms to actively combat this issue and protect young users, but unfortunately, the opposite seems to be true. Recent allegations reported CNN suggest that Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, repeatedly vetoed initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of young people on the platform.

This dire situation requires urgent intervention. Thankfully, a bipartisan bill called the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) has garnered support from over half of the U.S. Senate. KOSA mandates that social platforms implement stringent privacy settings default, along with reporting mechanisms to ensure abusive accounts are appropriately addressed. Although KOSA has been refined through feedback from advocacy organizations and community groups, concerns from LGBTQ+ groups have also been taken into account to avoid unintended consequences.

Opposition to KOSA primarily comes from social media giants, who seek to portray the bill as a threat to safe technology or LGBTQ+ youth. However, the bill’s co-sponsors include strong supporters of LGBTQ+ rights, emphasizing that this is not a partisan issue. Americans across the political spectrum recognize the urgent need for protecting young people online. A poll conducted Accountable Tech reveals that 86% of voters support congressional action, and 82% believe social media platforms should be obligated to take concrete steps to safeguard young users.

KOSA serves as a significant starting point to hold Big Tech accountable for preventing harm to children online. It is essential to navigate these challenges and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to protect young users and foster a safe online environment for all.