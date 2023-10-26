New Beginnings: Meta’s Rise and the Year of AI

In the ever-evolving realm of social media, Meta has emerged as a dominant force, surpassing its competitors through innovative strategies and a dedicated user base. With Facebook.com listed as the third most-visited website globally, and more than 3 billion active daily users across Meta’s platforms, the company’s scale of popularity is unmatched. Meanwhile, Meta’s rival, X, struggles to gain traction, with an estimated 245 million users. Pebble, a promising start-up, is even planning to shut down less than a year after its launch, highlighting the challenges faced new contenders in this competitive landscape.

While user acquisition is crucial, it is not the sole factor contributing to Meta’s success. With a year-to-date share price increase of 140%, Meta has outperformed the wider market. The main hero behind this growth is cost-cutting. Meta’s workforce has been reduced almost a quarter in the past year, resulting in a significant drop in costs and expenses. This, combined with a jump in revenue, has led to an impressive 40% operating profit margin. However, relying solely on low spending may not sustain Meta’s winning streak in the long run.

Looking ahead, Meta’s focus is shifting towards artificial intelligence (AI). Despite incurring significant losses in the past through its bets on virtual reality, the company now aims to invest heavily in AI. In addition to utilizing AI for its advertising business, Meta is introducing consumer tools, marking a major investment area. As the year of efficiency gives way to the year of AI, Meta’s future prospects become intertwined with the success of its endeavors in this emerging field.

While Meta’s rise has been commendable, uncertainties loom on the horizon. The company expects expenses to rise 1.5% this year, and a substantial 11% increase is anticipated for the following year. The enormous operating losses incurred their Reality Labs division and the forthcoming investment in AI present challenges that Meta must navigate effectively to maintain its momentum.

