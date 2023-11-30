New Report Reveals China’s Increasing Influence on Social Media

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has released a report stating that China has become the third most common source of foreign influence operations on social media platforms. According to the report, Meta has taken down five Chinese networks of fake accounts in 2023, making it the country with the highest number of such networks this year. This represents a significant increase from 2019 when Meta first discovered a Chinese campaign of this nature.

While China’s efforts on social media have not gained much traction in the past, the report suggests that the country is stepping up its game. The Chinese influence operations targeted individuals in sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, Europe, and the United States. The nature of these campaigns varied, but they all aimed to promote Chinese interests. Some focused on defending Beijing’s human rights record, while others attacked government critics.

Ben Nimmo, Meta’s global threat intelligence lead, noted that these operations had a “global mandate” and employed a range of tactics. Some campaigns used small operations to create fake personas, while others utilized larger networks with spammy characteristics. However, despite their efforts, all of these accounts struggled to gain an authentic audience.

Among the most recent campaigns taken down Meta, one involved a network of around 4,800 Facebook accounts impersonating Americans and posting about domestic politics and U.S.-China relations. These accounts copied and pasted posts from American politicians, both Democrats and Republicans. The goal of this operation remains unclear, as it is uncertain whether it aimed to amplify partisan tensions or build audiences among supporters of these politicians.

The report also highlighted another network that targeted Tibet and India. This smaller but more sophisticated operation consisted of 13 Facebook accounts and seven groups. The accounts posed as journalists, lawyers, and human rights activists, while also posting about regional news, sports, culture, and politics.

The contrast between these two campaigns demonstrates the diversity of tactics used China-based influence networks. Meta did not attribute these networks to a specific actor in China, leaving open questions about who exactly is behind these operations. Nevertheless, this report emphasizes China’s increasing efforts to manipulate social media users worldwide.