Meta Launches 28 AI Chatbots Featuring Snoop Dogg and Naomi Osaka

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced its latest venture in the world of artificial intelligence. The company plans to launch 28 AI chatbots on Facebook and Instagram, featuring popular culture personalities such as Snoop Dogg and Naomi Osaka. Each bot is powered Meta AI’s custom-made Llama 2 language model and is designed to engage with users based on specific contexts.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, revealed this collaboration between AI and celebrity culture at the Connect developer conference in California. The AI bots are not patterned after the celebrities themselves but rather have their faces attached to them. For example, Snoop Dogg lends his voice to the “Dungeon Master” bot, specializing in video games. Other celebrities like Naomi Osaka, Paris Hilton, and Dwayne Wade have also contributed their voices to different AI personas.

While the bots are mainly designed to answer questions and give suggestions, Meta aims to make this AI experience more entertaining involving famous personalities. This crossover between AI and pop culture is a unique approach that showcases the potential for AI to go beyond simple queries and engage with users on a more personal level.

Meta AI utilizes the Llama 2 language model, which is custom-made and currently does not have real-time information access. However, it is expected that future developments will incorporate real-time data for a more dynamic user experience.

In addition to the AI chatbots, Meta has also introduced its AI studio, allowing businesses to create their own AI applications and chatbots. This provides an opportunity for companies to reflect their brand values and enhance customer service experiences. It also encourages amateur and professional coders to explore and experiment with AI technology.

This collaboration between AI and celebrities in the form of chatbots is an unexpected and exciting venture. Meta joins the growing list of tech companies exploring the potential of AI, and it is likely that we will see more crossovers of this kind in the future.

Sources: The Verge