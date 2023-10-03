Meta Considers Charging European Users for Ad-Free Instagram and Facebook

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Meta is contemplating the idea of charging its European users for access to ad-free versions of Instagram and Facebook. This move is in response to strict privacy regulations in the European Union that require user consent for targeted ads.

Under Meta’s proposal, European users who do not agree to let the company use their personal data for targeted ads would need to pay nearly $14 a month for the ad-free experience on mobile devices. The cost would be slightly higher, reaching as much as $17 a month, for desktop users. The intention behind this proposal is to find a way to comply with EU privacy rules without compromising the company’s advertising revenue.

Meta has engaged in discussions with digital-competition regulators in Brussels, privacy regulators in Ireland, and other EU privacy regulators regarding its plan. The proposed offering, named “subscription no ads” or SNA, is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

However, it remains uncertain whether regulators deem Meta’s proposal adequate or if they will request a more affordable option. The report suggests that regulators may push the company to propose a cheaper alternative.

It should be noted that this charging initiative is specifically targeted at European users due to the strict privacy rules in the EU. The United States currently does not have similar regulations in place, so it is unlikely that Meta would introduce a similar ad-free paid subscription in the US.

It is worth mentioning that Meta previously introduced a paid verification subscription service called Meta Verified. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced this service in February, which allows Instagram and Facebook users to verify their accounts submitting their government ID for a monthly fee of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS. The goal of this feature is to increase authenticity and security on the platforms.