Meta Advocates for Parental Approval on App Stores to Protect Teens

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is pushing for major tech giants like Google and Apple to take a more prominent role in safeguarding teenagers from potentially harmful online content. In a surprising move, Meta is calling for legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental approval when users aged 13 to 15 download apps. This proposal directly opposes the current trend of state and federal policymakers urging individual platforms to proactively screen and limit the use of social media platforms young individuals over safety concerns.

According to Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, the best way to support parents and young people is to establish a simple and consistent industry-wide practice where all apps adhere to the same standard. With this proposed solution, whenever a teenager wishes to download an app, app stores will be obligated to notify their parents, much like how parents are informed when their teenager tries to make a purchase. Parents will then have the authority to approve or disapprove of the download.

While Meta’s blog post does not mention any specific companies, if the proposal is implemented, it would shift most of the responsibility for verifying children’s ages to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Meta’s intention is to create a system that is both easy to understand and consistent for parents, eliminating the need for them to manually verify the age of every single app their children want to access.

This initiative from Meta comes at a time when policymakers are debating the level of responsibility that tech giants should assume to protect young people on their platforms. Recent years have witnessed an increased focus on combatting the negative experiences of children on social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

By advocating for parental approval on app stores, Meta hopes to address these concerns comprehensively and create a standardized approach across the industry. The company is actively engaging with peers in Silicon Valley, as well as government officials, to develop an industry-wide solution that benefits both parents and young people.