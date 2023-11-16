Meta Calls for Collaborative Effort to Protect Teens Online

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, is advocating for a collaborative approach to ensure the safety of teen users. In light of recent lawsuits filed parents, Meta has acknowledged that the responsibility for safeguarding teenagers cannot rest solely on the company’s shoulders.

Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety at Meta, emphasized in a blog post that the rapidly evolving landscape of technology makes it challenging for any company to monitor all the apps that teens use. Instead, Davis suggests that the industry and lawmakers should work together to establish practical measures that enable parents to oversee their teenagers’ online experiences effectively.

Meta’s primary proposal involves requiring parental approval for app downloads teens. Davis expressed Meta’s support for federal legislation that would mandate app stores, such as Apple and Google, to notify parents whenever their children under the age of 16 attempt to download apps. This notification process would resemble the one already in place for parental authorization of purchases.

The aim of this solution, according to Meta, is to empower parents to make informed decisions about their teens’ app usage. By granting parents the ability to oversee and approve their children’s online activities in a single location, they can prevent access to inappropriate content and restrict the use of specific applications.

In addition to suggesting measures for app stores, Meta proposes that age verification at the app store level would eliminate the need for individual apps to collect potentially sensitive identifying information from teenage users. By relying on verified age data from Apple and Google, apps could ensure that teenagers are directed to age-appropriate experiences without compromising their privacy.

Meta’s call for shared responsibility extends to app store operators and parents, acknowledging that safeguarding teens online requires collective action and cooperation. By fostering collaboration among industry players and lawmakers, Meta aims to create a safer online environment for teenagers.

FAQ

1. What is Meta proposing to protect teens on social media platforms?

Meta is proposing that parents approve their teen’s app downloads and supports federal legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental consent for teenagers under the age of 16 to download apps.

2. How would this approval process work?

If the proposed legislation is implemented, app stores would notify parents whenever their teen attempts to download an app, similar to how parents are notified of purchase attempts. Parents would then have the option to approve or deny the download.

3. What is the benefit of age verification at the app store level?

By relying on age verification conducted app store operators, individual apps would not need to collect potentially sensitive identifying information from teenage users. Verified age data would be used to ensure that teens are directed to age-appropriate experiences.

4. Why does Meta believe that other parties should share responsibility?

Meta suggests that the responsibility for teen safety online should be a collaborative effort involving industry players, app store operators like Apple and Google, and parents. By advocating for shared responsibility, Meta acknowledges the complexity of the issue and emphasizes the need for collective action to protect teenagers effectively.