Meta Plans to Introduce Ad-Free Subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram Users in the EU

Meta, the multinational company behind Facebook and Instagram, is considering launching a subscription plan without ads for users in the European Union. The monthly fee is expected to be $14 (€13.3), with the possibility of increasing it to $17 (€16.2) for access to a desktop version of the platforms.

According to The Wall Street Journal, users will have the option to pay the monthly subscription or use the platforms for free in exchange for personalized ads based on their digital activity. This move would allow Meta topass the regulations imposed Brussels, which accused the company last December of violating EU advertising rules.

Meta has already been offering a payment option for its social media platforms called Meta Verified, which costs $12 for the web version and $15 for the app. This service provides certain advantages and increased protection for businesses and content creators. However, it is not available everywhere.

The introduction of ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in the EU could provide users with an alternative experience that is free from advertisements. By offering this option, Meta aims to cater to those who prefer a more uninterrupted user experience and are willing to pay for it.

It is worth noting that this subscription plan is still under consideration and has not been officially implemented. Meta continues to explore different monetization strategies to meet the demands of its users while complying with regulatory requirements.

