According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta, the company owned Mark Zuckerberg that operates Facebook and Instagram, is preparing to introduce a subscription plan for its European users. The company has devised a $14 monthly (approximately €13) subscription that would allow users to access Instagram without being tracked. If users choose not to subscribe, they will have to allow Meta to use their personal information for personalized ads. This move could potentially enable the company topass the regulations imposed the European Union.

In December of last year, Brussels concluded that Meta could not require users to accept personalized ads that track their activity. As part of its plan, Meta also intends to charge $17 monthly (approximately €16) for the use of the desktop version that includes both Facebook and Instagram applications. This new feature, which is not yet available, is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Meta’s plans include offering a paid version of Instagram and Facebook that is ad-free, alongside a free version for users who consent to the company’s use of their personal information for ads. These measures are part of Meta’s strategy to combat European regulations, which have recently posed challenges to its profitable use of user data.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta has submitted this proposal to the European Union and is awaiting a response. If European regulators view the subscription plan favorably, the paid applications could be implemented in the coming weeks. Meta is required to comply with the regulations and stop profiting from user data without their consent the end of November.

Overall, Meta’s planned subscription model aims to provide users with options for an ad-free experience while addressing European regulations regarding data usage. It remains to be seen how this move will be received both users and regulators as Meta continues to adapt to evolving privacy concerns.

