Meta Verified: A New Subscription Package for Businesses on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta Verified is a new monthly subscription package that aims to help creators and brands establish their presence on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The package includes exclusive benefits and perks, but it is only available to eligible profiles.

For businesses, having the Meta Verified badge provides authenticity and credibility, which can lead to increased trust among followers and confidence when it comes to making purchases. This subscription package is a way for brands to enhance their brand protection and also gain more visibility.

The cost of Meta Verified starts at $21.99 per month for a single Facebook page or Instagram account, and $34.99 per month for both. The subscription includes a toolkit that offers a verified badge to confirm the authenticity of the business. It also provides proactive impersonation monitoring for brand protection and access to support for troubleshooting account issues.

Subscribers of Meta Verified will have new ways to be discovered on Instagram and Facebook. They will be featured as a Meta Verified business, appearing at or near the top of search results and as a recommended verified business to follow in feed. Additionally, WhatsApp business subscribers will receive extra premium features such as the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that can be easily discovered via a web search.

To be eligible for Meta Verified, businesses need to meet certain requirements. They must be at least 18 years old, have a public or private profile associated with their full name, meet the minimum activity requirements, and have a valid photo ID that matches their profile name and picture. Two-factor authentication also needs to be enabled on the profile, and businesses must follow Meta’s Terms of Use and Community Guidelines.

Mark Zuckerberg and his team at Meta have stated that they are starting with subscription features that will help small businesses establish their brand and find new customers. They will continue to evolve their business offerings based on feedback and testing, with the goal of adding more value for businesses of all sizes.

Overall, Meta Verified offers businesses on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp the opportunity to enhance their credibility, protect their brand, and increase their visibility in a competitive digital landscape.

Sources: Meta Verified Business announcement