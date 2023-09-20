Meta Launches Payments Service in India, Introduces Meta Verified for Businesses on WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has expanded its payments service to India, enabling users to make transactions with Indian businesses directly within WhatsApp chats. This announcement was made during the conversations conference held in Mumbai. The company is building on the success of its payment solution in Brazil and Singapore and aims to support various payment methods in India.

With this new feature, users can easily pay Indian businesses within a WhatsApp chat using their preferred payment method, including all UPI (Unified Payments Interface) apps. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of Meta, expressed his excitement about this development, stating that it will provide greater convenience for users.

In addition to the payments launch, Meta also introduced a feature called “Meta Verified” for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This feature aims to assure users that they are engaging with authenticated and legitimate businesses. Subscribed businesses will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, protection against impersonation, and additional features to enhance their visibility and credibility. WhatsApp will also offer premium features such as a custom web page and expanded multi-device support for subscribed businesses.

Furthermore, Meta unveiled “WhatsApp flows,” a feature that allows businesses to customize experiences within chat threads. This means that users can perform various tasks such as booking appointments, placing orders, or checking in for flights without leaving the conversation. Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s commitment to enabling businesses to connect with their customers in meaningful ways through simple and scalable tools.

Meta’s foray into the Indian payments market is a significant step in expanding its services globally. By leveraging the popularity of WhatsApp in India, the company aims to streamline financial transactions and enhance the digital commerce experience for Indian users.

