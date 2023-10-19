Instagram Introduces Exciting New Features to Enhance User Experience

Instagram, at its recent Instagram University session in Delhi, previewed several upcoming features that are set to enhance the user experience. The session was dedicated to educating content creators about these exciting new product features.

The first feature, called ‘Birthday’s, will allow users to easily share their special day with their followers. Users can celebrate with fun elements such as stickers and confetti, amplifying the cultural norm of wishing friends and followers on their birthdays.

Another feature that is receiving enhancements is ‘Notes.’ This means of communication has become popular on Instagram, especially among teenagers. The addition of ‘Audio Notes’ will allow users to leave voice recordings as notes, while ‘Selfie Video Notes’ will enable the capture of short looping videos that last for 24 hours.

In response to user feedback, Instagram is introducing the ‘Multiple Lists in Stories’ feature. This update will allow users to create different lists for their various social circles, offering more personalized and tailored experiences.

With these new features, Instagram aims to engage its GenZ audience and continue evolving its platform to meet the needs of its users. The testing phase for these features is expected to begin soon.

During the event, Meta India officials also shared insights into how creators can maximize their reach on Meta platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Sources:

– Meta India officials