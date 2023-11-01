Meta Launches New Subscription Option in Response to European Regulations

In light of recent changes in European regulations, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a new subscription option for users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. This move, set to take effect in November, offers users a choice between using the platforms for free with advertisements or subscribing for an ad-free experience.

The subscription pricing structure will vary based on the platform and region. Web-based access will be priced at €9.99 per month, while iOS and Android users can expect to pay €12.99 per month. It’s important to note that the pricing for Apple and Google devices takes into account the fees imposed these companies as per their respective purchasing policies.

During the subscription period, user information will not be utilized for ad targeting. However, users who opt for the free, ad-supported experience will still have control over their ad preferences and the data used for targeting.

Meta’s decision to introduce this subscription model is rooted in its commitment to comply with evolving European regulations while maintaining an ad-supported internet. The company believes that an ad-supported model allows users of all economic backgrounds to access personalized products and services, while also benefiting small businesses connecting them with potential customers and driving economic growth in Europe.

