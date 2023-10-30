Meta Platforms to Introduce Subscription-Based, Ad-Free Experience for European Users

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Monday its plans to roll out a subscription-based, ad-free version of these popular social media platforms for users in Europe. This decision comes as a response to mounting pressure from regulators in the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) regarding data privacy and advertising practices.

European users will now have the choice to opt for a subscription plan, ranging from €9.99 to €12.99 per month, providing access to Facebook and Instagram without any advertisements. This subscription model will be available on both web and mobile versions of the platforms and will be linked to a specific user account.

By offering a subscription-based alternative, Meta aims to cater to the preferences of users who value an ad-free experience and prioritize enhanced privacy. This move is also a strategic response to regulatory scrutiny, as Meta seeks to address concerns regarding data protection, targeted advertising, and user tracking within the European market.

With this new subscription offering, Meta emphasizes its commitment to providing users with greater control over their social media experience. By allowing individuals to choose between the ad-supported free version and the subscription-based ad-free version, Meta acknowledges the diverse needs and preferences of its user base.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Meta introducing a subscription-based model for Facebook and Instagram?

A: Meta has decided to offer a subscription-based, ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram in response to pressure from European regulators and to address concerns regarding data privacy and targeted advertising.

Q: How much will the subscription cost?

A: The subscription plans for European users will range from €9.99 to €12.99 per month.

Q: Will the ad-free version be available on both web and mobile platforms?

A: Yes, European users will have the option to access the ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram on both web and mobile devices.

Q: Can users still access the platforms for free?

A: Yes, the ad-supported free version of Facebook and Instagram will still be available to users who do not opt for the subscription plan.