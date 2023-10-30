Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscriptions to Comply with European Privacy Laws

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe now have the option to subscribe to ad-free versions of the popular social media platforms, as announced Meta, the parent company of these platforms. This move comes in response to the strict data privacy regulations enforced the European Union (EU).

Starting from November, European users accessing these platforms via desktop browsers can subscribe for approximately 10 euros per month, while iOS and Android users will be charged around 13 euros per month. The slightly higher pricing for mobile users reflects the commissions imposed Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments, according to a blog post Meta.

Initially, the subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, after which a charge of 6 euros will be applied to each additional account. This payment structure allows Meta to balance the requirements imposed European regulators while offering users the choice to enjoy ad-free browsing.

In a recent ruling, the top court of the European Union stated that Meta must obtain user consent before displaying personalized ads to comply with the strict EU data privacy regulations. This ruling poses a significant challenge to the company’s ability to generate revenue through targeted advertising based on users’ online activity and interests.

Meta reaffirmed its belief in an “ad-supported internet” while expressing respect for the evolving European regulations. The company aims to fulfill its commitment to adhere to these regulations offering users a paid subscription option that aligns with the spirit and purpose of the rules, allowing them to make an informed choice.

It’s important to note that users aged 18 and above in the EU member countries, along with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, can still opt to use Facebook and Instagram with ads. Additionally, Meta is actively exploring ways to provide teenagers with a responsible and valuable ad experience in compliance with European privacy rulings.

