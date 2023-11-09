Meta Introduces New Tools to Boost Lead Generation on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is rolling out a range of new tools aimed at helping businesses improve their lead generation efforts. These tools, which include AI features and CRM partnerships, are designed to enhance campaign performance and save marketers valuable time and resources.

One of the key additions is the Click to WhatsApp Lead Gen feature, which extends the lead objective to Facebook and Instagram ads that click to start a WhatsApp chat. This enables marketers to nurture high-quality leads through messaging, providing a more personalized and engaging experience for potential customers.

Another useful tool is the Instant Form ad format, which allows users to explore and connect with multiple businesses at once. For example, an individual who signs up for a bridal hair trial can easily share their contact information with other relevant businesses, such as a nail salon. This feature not only offers convenience for users but also opens up new opportunities for small businesses to be discovered interested customers.

Meta is also testing a feature that allows businesses to call leads through Facebook, providing assurance and displaying important business information, such as logo and name. This gives businesses an additional channel to connect with potential customers and build trust.

As part of their efforts to streamline lead generation campaigns, Meta is testing Advantage+ for Lead Gen, a full campaign automation tool that leverages AI to optimize multiple aspects of a campaign simultaneously. This not only leads to greater campaign performance but also saves time and money for advertisers.

To further support businesses in generating high-quality leads efficiently, Meta is introducing HubSpot as a new CRM integration partner. This partnership simplifies the process of setting up CRM integration, offering a seamless experience for businesses.

Overall, these new tools from Meta are set to revolutionize lead generation on Facebook and Instagram providing marketers with innovative ways to engage with potential customers and improve campaign performance.

