Meta Unveils AI Advancements for Apps

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has been making significant advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). In the past year, they have introduced AI models that can generate 3D videos from text prompts, create sound from images, and bring objects into virtual reality (VR). Additionally, they have released the LAMA2 model, an open-source language model.

However, Meta acknowledges that most people have not yet had the opportunity to experience these AI advancements. They aim to change this integrating state-of-the-art AI into the apps used billions of people.

Meta’s image generation models, called EMU (Expressive Media Universe), have been quietly developed and have achieved impressive results. EMU can generate high-quality, photorealistic images in just five seconds, making it a fun and efficient tool for experimentation.

One area in which Meta is implementing AI is stickers. With EMU, users can type in their desired expression and generate custom, never-before-seen stickers instantly. This feature has been well-received during testing and will be rolled out across Meta’s various apps.

In addition to stickers, Meta plans to introduce AI editing tools to Instagram. These tools will allow users to transform photos creatively, such as turning themselves into cowboys or giving their pets unique visual effects.

Meta’s approach to AI development focuses on creating a platform that empowers individuals and businesses to build their own AI. They believe that people will benefit from interacting with various AI systems tailored to their specific needs and goals. Whether it’s small businesses engaging with customers or content creators interacting with their community, Meta’s platform aims to provide the tools for users to accomplish tasks or simply have fun.

Overall, Meta’s advancements in AI will bring new possibilities and enhanced experiences to their apps. Users can expect more personalized and creative interactions, thanks to the integration of cutting-edge AI technology.

Sources:

– Meta AI Presentation Speaker 1