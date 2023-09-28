Meta Introduces Meta AI: Enhancing User Interaction with Advanced AI Technologies

Meta has recently announced the launch of Meta AI, a suite of AI-powered experiences that aim to improve user interaction across its apps and devices. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, including its Llama 2 large language model, Meta AI introduces new forms of connection, expression, and creativity.

Under the Meta AI umbrella, one notable feature is the introduction of AI stickers. These stickers, powered technology from Llama 2 and the newly announced Emu image enhancing AI, allow users to generate customized stickers for chats and stories in apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories. This feature provides users with a creative way to express themselves and is set to roll out to select English-language users in the coming month.

In addition, Meta is set to launch innovative image editing features, Restyle and Backdrop, on Instagram. Restyle enables users to apply various visual styles to their images through descriptive prompts, while Backdrop allows for changing the scene or background of an image based on user input. These features offer users more creative freedom and are developed with transparency in mind, indicating the use of AI in generating the content.

Meta AI also introduces a new conversational assistant called Meta AI, available on apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and soon, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Powered a custom model incorporating technology from Llama 2 and the company’s latest large language model research, Meta AI offers real-time information through a search partnership with Bing and provides image generation tools.

Alongside Meta AI, Meta is introducing 28 additional AI characters, each with unique personalities and backstories. These characters, portrayed cultural icons and influencers, bring a diverse and entertaining range of AI companions to apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Meta has also launched AI Studio, a platform that supports the creation of AIs for messaging services. This platform, accessible to external developers, allows businesses and creators to develop third-party AIs that align with their brand values and enhance customer service experiences. Meta also plans to release a sandbox for experimenting with AI creation, aimed at fostering realism, embodiment, and connectedness in the metaverse.

User safety is a priority for Meta, and the company emphasizes its commitment to building responsibly. Meta continuously tests and evolves its AIs, actively seeking user feedback to improve the overall experience. User interactions and direct feedback are vital in refining the AI models and enhancing user experiences at scale.

Meta’s introduction of Meta AI and its associated features represents a significant step towards creating a more interactive and personalized digital ecosystem. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and fostering user engagement, Meta aims to enhance user interactions across its family of apps and devices, providing users with new avenues for connection, expression, and creativity.

