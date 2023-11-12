Meta Platforms Inc. Launches Paid Ad-Free Version of Facebook and Instagram in Europe

In response to new privacy regulations in Europe, Meta Platforms Inc. has introduced a paid, ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram in the region. This move gives users the option to choose between using the platforms with targeted ads or subscribing to the ad-free experience. The subscription is priced at around $20 per month, providing an alternative to the ad-driven user experience.

While the ad-free version currently covers all linked accounts, Meta has announced that starting March 1, additional linked profiles will require an extra fee. This fee amounts to €6 per month if bought directly or €8 if purchased through an app store. To access the ad-free service, users must be at least 18 years old.

This decision comes as a response to changing laws in the region. Meta stated in a company prompt that users in countries with access to this feature will need to choose between subscribing or using the products for free. The free version will continue to display personalized ads, utilizing user information for ad targeting.

This announcement follows recent rumors about potential ad integration in Meta-owned platform WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp’s chief, Will Cathcart, recently refuted these claims, stating that there are no plans or ongoing efforts to integrate ads into WhatsApp’s conversation list. Instead, Meta has focused on monetizing WhatsApp through its business platform, which boasts a user base of 200 million monthly users.

FAQ

1. What is the paid, ad-free version offered Meta?

Meta Platforms Inc. has launched a paid subscription option for Facebook and Instagram in Europe, providing users with an ad-free experience for a monthly fee of approximately $20.

2. Do all linked accounts come under the ad-free version?

Currently, the ad-free version covers all linked accounts. However, starting March 1, additional linked profiles will require an extra fee.

3. Why is Meta offering this ad-free option?

Meta is introducing this option in response to changing privacy regulations in Europe. It gives users the choice to opt for an ad-free experience and comply with the new laws.

4. Will the free version of Facebook and Instagram still show personalized ads?

Yes, the free version of Facebook and Instagram will continue to display personalized ads, utilizing user information for ad targeting.

5. Is Meta planning to integrate ads into WhatsApp?

Contrary to rumors, Meta has confirmed that there are no plans or ongoing efforts to integrate ads into WhatsApp’s conversation list. The focus has been on monetizing WhatsApp through its business platform.