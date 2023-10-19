Meta Platforms Introduces Measures to Control Comments on Facebook Posts during Israel-Hamas Conflict

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its plan to control “potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments” on Facebook posts related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The social media giant aims to protect users implementing a temporary measure that changes the default settings for commenters in the region, restricting comments only to friends and followers. However, individuals still have the option to opt out and modify the settings as desired.

While Meta has not specified how it defines the region, the company claims that its new policies are designed to promote user safety while ensuring that everyone has a voice. Meta denies having any deliberate intention to suppress voices and states that the policies are applied equally worldwide.

Some users who have shown support for Palestine or Gaza have accused Meta of suppressing their content. Instances of suspended profiles and reduced visibility of posts related to Palestine have been reported. However, Meta has fixed a bug on Instagram that affected the appearance of re-posted content and maintains that its policies are enforced regardless of personal beliefs or community affiliations.

As part of its efforts to tackle harmful content, Meta has established a special operations center with experts proficient in Hebrew and Arabic to expedite the removal of policy-violating content from its platforms. The company has also partnered with fact-checking organizations to address false claims.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted Meta Platforms to take steps in moderating user comments to prevent the spread of harmful content. While some users have raised concerns about possible suppression, Meta emphasizes its commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices while prioritizing user safety.

Source: Fox Business News, Reuters