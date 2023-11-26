New Concerns Arise Over Meta’s Handling of Children’s Data on Instagram

Amidst growing concerns over data privacy, social media giant Meta finds itself under fire once again. A recent court document has revealed that Meta had complete knowledge of the majority of accounts belonging to children aged 13 and below on Instagram since 2019, raising serious questions about the company’s collection of personal data without consent from parents.

The allegations against Meta highlight the potential violation of child privacy norms, as the company purportedly gathered personal information from young children without parental consent. This revelation has sparked a federal lawsuit attorneys general from 33 states, accusing Meta of accessing data and reports of its under-13 users on Instagram.

Reports suggest that millions of Instagram users fall under the age of 13, exacerbating concerns about privacy and parental awareness. Parents were allegedly kept in the dark regarding their children’s data being collected the social media platform, dating back to early 2019 and continuing until mid-2023.

In light of the legal action, attorneys general are demanding court orders to prohibit Meta from engaging in activities deemed illegal. If found guilty, Meta could face substantial financial repercussions, ranging from hundreds of millions of dollars in civil penalties to be paid to the states, with amounts varying from $1,000 to $50,000.

The lawsuit also exposes the potential violation of state-based consumer protection statutes, as well as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which seeks to protect the privacy and online safety of children.

While Meta declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit, the court document cited an internal email from a Meta product designer. Within the email, the designer expressed the importance of bringing young users to the platform early, stating that “young ones are the best ones.” This statement further raises concerns about the company’s intentions in targeting and retaining young users on their social media platforms.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case against Meta highlights the pressing need for stricter regulations to safeguard children’s privacy online. With social media playing an increasingly significant role in young people’s lives, protecting their personal information and ensuring parental consent is paramount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Meta accused of?

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is accused of collecting personal data from children aged 13 and below without obtaining consent from their parents, which allegedly violates child privacy norms and consumer protection statutes.

2. What is the lawsuit about?

The federal lawsuit filed attorneys general from 33 states accuses Meta of accessing the data and reports of under-13 users on Instagram. The lawsuit aims to stop Meta from engaging in illegal activities and seeks civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

3. What is the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA)?

The COPPA is a U.S. regulation designed to protect the online privacy and safety of children under the age of 13. It imposes requirements on websites and online services that collect personal information from young users.

4. What are the potential consequences for Meta?

If found guilty, Meta could potentially face significant financial penalties, ranging from hundreds of millions of dollars to be paid as civil penalties to the states involved. The exact amount will depend on the outcome of the lawsuit.